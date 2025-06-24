FIU warns students about job scam that appears to come from faculty email address

Police at Florida International University are warning students about an email scam offering a job opportunity that appears to come from a faculty address.

Police and the Division of Information Technology "have received several reports of students that have been victimized by responding to fraudulent and fictitious employment opportunities emailed to them from what appears to be an FIU faculty email address," authorities wrote in a timely warning bulletin sent Monday.

Once victims respond to the offer saying they're interested in the position, they will receive an email that includes the fake job description, duration and "offers a convenient fully remote position."

How the scam works

First, victims will receive electronic checks. Then, they're told to deposit the check into their person bank accounts. Finally, they're instructed to purchase gift cards and provide the scammers with the secure digits on the card so the scammers can use them.

What's really happening

"The victim will then be notified by their bank that the check(s) they deposited are fraudulent," police said.

And by then, the scammers will be gone and attempts to contact them will be unsuccessful.

How can the scammers fake a faculty email address?

Police said the email address will be "replicated to appear to come from FIU, through a process called SPOOFING."

So what is spoofing? Purdue University says it's "an expression used to describe fraudulent email activity in which the sender's name, address, and possibly other parts of the email header are altered to appear as though the email originated from someone or somewhere other than the actual source. It is essentially a form of identity fraud, as the actual sender pretends to be someone they are not in order to illicit a response from the recipient."

How to avoid falling for this scam

Police urged students to:

Be cautious if someone you don’t know asks you for personal information.

Be cautious if someone you don’t know asks you to deposit a check.

Never wire or send money to strangers based on a check you’ve received.

Verify the legitimacy of any job offers. When verifying, do not reply to the email you received, start a new one.

Remember that legitimate jobs don’t require upfront payments.

Remember that if something looks too good to be true, it probably isn’t.

What to do if you think you are the victim of a fraud

Contact FIU police immediately at 305-348-2626 or your local jurisdiction, and contact your bank immediately.

If you receive a suspicious text message, email, or notice any suspicious activity: