Five Black men paved the way for diversity at Broward Sheriff's Office

Fort Lauderdale, FL – A momentous chapter in history is being showcased at the Broward Sheriff's Office, where a photograph now hangs on the wall, commemorating five pioneering men who played a vital role in diversifying the department.

The photograph, titled "First Black Deputies 1960," not only serves as a visual tribute, but also as a reminder to of the challenges faced during segregation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“They kind of were a part of the sheriff’s department,” said Judith Campbell-Johnson. “But they didn’t have all of the rights and privileges of the department.”

Campbell-Johnson, remembers the time period well. Her father, Sefus Campbell, is pictured in the center of the photograph as one of the pioneering first.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Originally know as "The Auxiliary," they made strides toward equality and representation within law enforcement during a time of deep societal division.

“Everything had to be filtered through the white deputies,” Campbell-Johnson said.

Their journey started during an era marked by systemic racism and segregation, where African Americans were often marginalized in law enforcement roles.

“He wanted the Blacks to be treated equally, because a lot of times the they never made it to trial,” said Campbell-Johnson. “They just beat ‘em down and killed ‘em because they [white deputies] believed they were guilty.”

She said the community was desperate for change and representation and Sephus Campbell, along with his colleagues, sought to protect and serve their neighborhoods, yet they faced limitations that stripped them of the full rights and powers granted to their white counterparts.

“They didn’t at that time have arrest power,” said Campbell’s son-in-law Rev. Olivett Johnson.

Despite these restrictions, the auxiliary members played an essential role in bridging the divide between the police and Black communities, tirelessly seeking to ensure that their neighborhoods were safe while advocating for justice.

Although their capacity was limited, their presence marked the beginning of a significant transformation within the sheriff's office. Over the years, the landscape began to shift, and rules changed, allowing for greater integration within the department.

Sephus Campbell eventually became a full deputy, paving the way for future generations, including his son-in-law, who followed in his footsteps.

Yet challenges remained in the early years. Johnson described restrictions on organizing, and rules prohibiting Black officers from arresting white people.

“I had a call and it was a white family,” said Johnson. “It was domestic. He said no N-[explicit] is going to arrest me.”

Through their efforts and sacrifices, these men laid the groundwork for future generations of officers and helped reshape the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Today, BSO is led by Dr. Gregory Tony, the first Black Sheriff to lead the department.