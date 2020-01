Five people have been hospitalized after four cars were involved in a major accident on Miramar Parkway Monday night.

According to Miramar Police, a vehicle was attempting to make a left turn near 164th Avenue when an oncoming car T-boned the first.

They say the turning car spun into a minivan as debris from the crashes struck a fourth vehicle.

Everyone involved was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, police say.

No information on the conditions of the victims has been released.