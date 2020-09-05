MacArthur Causeway

Five in Custody For Allegedly Driving ATVs and Dirt Bikes Recklessly On MacArthur Causeway

By NBC 6

Miami Beach Police Department

Miami Beach Police arrested five people who were allegedly driving ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly on MacArthur Causeway Friday evening.

20-year-old Jasani Parks, 23-year-old Jonathan Torres, 23-year-old Daron Pastrana, 23-year-old Edgar Davila-Agosto and 21-year-old Julian Vazquez are all facing charges for reckless driving and fleeing from police.

Officers said that the riders were driving unregistered ATVs, "riding into oncoming traffic, running red lights," and that they fled police and continued to race past traffic stops when patrol cars activated their sirens.

The drivers were finally funneled into traffic on the MacArthur Causeway and forced to stop at the Biscayne Boulevard exit. They were charged and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

This article tagged under:

MacArthur CausewayMiami Beach Police DepartmentTurner Guilford Knight Correctional CenterATVsdirt bikes
