shooting

Five People Shot Outside Sunrise Restaurant: Police

All victims remain in stable condition as of now, officials said

By Yesenia Perez

Getty

Five people were shot outside a restaurant in Sunrise late Friday night, officials confirmed.

According to Sunrise police, units responded to the scene at Peppa Seed, a Jamaican restaurant located at 7776 Northwest 44th Street, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The victims were all males between the ages of 26 and 44. Authorities said they were taken by friends to Broward Hospital, Coral Springs Medical Center and University Hospital.

Local

Florida 4 hours ago

NBA Says It Is Talking With Disney About Resuming Season

ICYMI 8 hours ago

ICYMI: Florida Lifting Restrictions on Summer Camps, COVID-19 Testing Closed Memorial Day

All victims are in stable condition, police said. No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

shootingSunrise Policerestaurants
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us