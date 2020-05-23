Five People Shot Outside Sunrise Restaurant: Police

Five people were shot outside a restaurant in Sunrise late Friday night, officials confirmed.

According to Sunrise police, units responded to the scene at Peppa Seed, a Jamaican restaurant located at 7776 Northwest 44th Street, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The victims were all males between the ages of 26 and 44. Authorities said they were taken by friends to Broward Hospital, Coral Springs Medical Center and University Hospital.

All victims are in stable condition, police said. No further information was immediately available.

