Flags, floats and unity: Thousands gather at Ocean Drive for Miami Beach Pride

Thousands of people lined Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Sunday to celebrate pride.

The yearly parade brought out colorful floats, flags and a message of joy and unity.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud sponsors of this year’s Miami Beach Pride.

Several people gathered on Ocean Drive to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

The chairman of Miami Beach Pride, Bruce Horwich, said last year’s event saw about 180,000 people and expects this year's final tally will be even greater.

"I think people are really anxious to show up to show our pride, to show we care about what’s happening in this country," Horwich said.

Aside from the colorful elaborate and creative floats, the weather also played a crucial role as the sunshine made way for a breezy afternoon.

"It’s a beautiful day out here, it’s sunny with a little bit of wind, which is what we need. Hallelujah, amen," he said.

Since 2009, the Miami Beach Pride Parade has been gracing the iconic Ocean Drive.

This year, Raeshanda Lias served as one of the grand marshals.

It was the social media star’s first visit to Miami Beach.

"Out of all people, why me right?" Lias said. "And I’m, oh I get it. It is such a big deal because it also shows I am a voice that people connect with and I’m glad."

For Miami Beach Pride, it’s all about celebrating the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community and making sure everyone feels the love.