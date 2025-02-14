Flags fly at half-staff on 7th anniversary of Parkland school shooting at MSD High School

Parkland parents and the wider community are remembering the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School seven years after that fateful day, by flying flags at half-staff and holding moments of reflection with students across Broward County schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the 17 students and faculty members killed on Feb. 14, 2018.

DeSantis also issued a proclamation marking “Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day” that asks Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m. Friday.

In part, the proclamation said “we will continue to honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day both in word and in deed, and we continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local buildings.

Some parents of the students killed also shared posts on social media, including Fred Guttenberg, who posted a picture of his daughter Jamie on X, highlighting his family's foundation to help those affected by gun violence.

Lori Alhadeff posted pictures of her daughter Alyssa, remembering her as a fierce soccer player and straight-A student with a heart full of kindness.

Throughout the day, students across Broward County will have an opportunity to participate in activities to mark a day of love and service, commemorating those lives lost.

