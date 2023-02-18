Miami-Dade

Flames Engulf Boat at Northeast Miami-Dade Marina

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boat was engulfed in flames overnight Saturday at a marina in Miami-Dade, officials said.

Crews arrived to the marina at 860 NE 78 Street around 1:45 a.m. to find a boat on fire, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Video shows a boat that erupted in flames. Within 30 minutes, the fire was under control.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, all other exposures were protected and the incident was isolated to the boat of origin.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and no one was on board at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us