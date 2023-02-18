Flames Engulf Boat at Northeast Miami Marina

A boat was engulfed in flames overnight Saturday at a marina in Miami, officials said.

Crews arrived to the marina at 860 NE 78 Street around 1:45 a.m. to find a boat on fire, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Video shows a boat that erupted in flames. Within 30 minutes, the fire was under control.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, all other exposures were protected and the incident was isolated to the boat of origin.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and no one was on board at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.