Flash flood warning issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties

As rain continues throughout South Florida, a flash flood warning was issued for Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Flash Flood Warning including Miami FL, Miami Beach FL and North Bay Village FL until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/w5H84EqdcD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 30, 2025

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning is in effect for Miami, Miami Beach and North Bay Village.

Parts of Broward County are also under the flash flood warning.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The warnings will remain in effect until 6 p.m.