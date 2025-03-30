first alert weather

Flash flood warning issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning is in effect for Miami, Miami Beach and North Bay Village

By NBC6

As rain continues throughout South Florida, a flash flood warning was issued for Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Parts of Broward County are also under the flash flood warning.

The warnings will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

