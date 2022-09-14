Flash Flood Warning Issued for Part of Miami-Dade County

Due to recent, heavy rainfall, a flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Springs and Virginia Gardens until 8:30 p.m.

NOW: Flood Advisory in effect for for a small area of Miami-Dade County until 8:30 pm due to recent, heavy rainfall in the advisory area. Isolated pockets of flooding remain possible. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ttgSXBaowN — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) September 14, 2022

South Florida will not see much of a break from the recent wet weather with an increase in storm chances starting Wednesday.

Storms are firing up again Wednesday afternoon with more than half of us seeing the rain. Isolated flooding is certainly likely as the ground is already saturated.

Highs will remain above average, touching the low 90s. This pattern continues for the next few days.

Rain chances finally dip a little by this weekend with rain chances coming in around 40 percent. Highs remain slightly above average, topping out in the low 90s.