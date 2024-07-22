first alert weather

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Broward as heavy rain moves through

Slow moving tropical downpours were expected to impact South Florida throughout the day on Monday

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flash flood warning was issued for portions of Broward County on Monday afternoon as heavy rain was moving through the area.

The warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m. for an area of northern Broward that includes Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac and Lauderdale Lakes, the National Weather Service said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Between two and three inches of rain have fallen in the area, the NWS said.

Slow moving tropical downpours were expected to impact South Florida throughout the day on Monday.

Rain chances continue through Tuesday but less activity is expected Wednesday and through the end of the week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherWeather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us