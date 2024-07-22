Flash flood warning issued for parts of Broward as heavy rain moves through

A flash flood warning was issued for portions of Broward County on Monday afternoon as heavy rain was moving through the area.

The warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m. for an area of northern Broward that includes Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac and Lauderdale Lakes, the National Weather Service said.

Between two and three inches of rain have fallen in the area, the NWS said.

Flash Flood Warning including Coral Springs FL, Sunrise FL and Tamarac FL until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8oSQ9wpmnE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 22, 2024

Slow moving tropical downpours were expected to impact South Florida throughout the day on Monday.

Rain chances continue through Tuesday but less activity is expected Wednesday and through the end of the week.