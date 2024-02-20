Collier County

Flight attendant details her account of jet crash near Naples in new report

The sole flight attendant on board revealed that she was able to get the rear door open moments before the explosion

By Victoria Jardine and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released an incident report on the jet that crashed near Naples on February 9.

The jet, a Bombardier Challenger 604, was on its way from Ohio to Naples when it went down on I-75 just east of the Naples Airport, hitting two cars, officials said.

Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans and passengers Aaron Baker and Audra Green survived. Meanwhile, Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and his second in command, Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, were killed.

Bosmans, the sole flight attendant on board, shared her account of the fiery crash in a report obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday.

She stated that there was a dual engine failure, to which the pilots then told her and the passengers to brace for impact, according to a the CCSO report.

Bosmans also revealed that she was able to get the rear door open following the crash, before the explosion occurred.

The two passengers were able to escape through that door as well, Bosmans added.

Cell phone video provided by witness Kyle Cavaliere appears to show them running away from the jet.

All three survivors were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bosmans was left with minor injuries to her face and hand. The extent of the passengers’ injuries is unclear.

The jet as well as its pilot and co-pilot were part of Fort Lauderdale-based company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Collier CountyNaplesplane crash
