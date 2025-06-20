Flight of Floridians evacuated from Israel arrives in Tampa

A flight of Jewish Americans, including Floridians, evacuating Israel amid its ongoing fight with Iran landed Friday morning at Tampa International Airport, where Gov. Ron DeSantis greeted the travelers.

The flight departed Cyprus with about 160 evacuees aboard, DeSantis said. It is the only flight expected Friday, NBC affiliate WFLA reports.

The governor called the effort to fly them back "the most challenging and logistically difficult mission that the Florida Department of Emergency Management has done."

The Division of Emergency Management has already helped around 1,500 people leave Israel, DeSantis said.

He also said the state took on a similar role bringing people back to the United States after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Aventura City Commissioner Paul Kruss had said Thursday that he was among the Floridians waiting to catch a flight back home.

“This group of 300 of us from Florida that are gonna be heading to Tampa hopefully soon,” he told NBC6 via Zoom from the airport in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Kruss and his family were in Israel on a family trip when Iranian missiles starting exploding in Tel Aviv and other cities. They drove to Jordan and then took a flight from Amman to Cyprus, a popular route for evacuees.

“It was a little scary but honestly we felt fine because the hotels all have what’s called memads, the safe rooms where we all went in,” Kruss said.

As Israel targets Iran’s nuclear program, striking at military and strategic sites, Iran has retaliated by lobbing missiles at hospitals and residential areas in Israel.

“It’s really shameful, it’s unacceptable, and the whole world should be up in arms about this,” Kruss said.