South Florida

Massive Nor'easter Snarls Flights at South Florida Airports

A massive winter storm is snarling flights to and from the northeastern United States.

Stock photo of the interior of an airplane taken in Paris, France.
Getty Images

Several flights between South Florida and the northeastern United States are delayed or cancelled as a massive nor’easter bears down on parts of New York and New Jersey. 

The heavy winter storm is bringing delays to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.  

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Local

Virginia Key 1 hour ago

At Least 25 Teachers, 200 Students at MAST Academy in Quarantine Over Covid: Report

Broward County 4 hours ago

Pregnant Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot on I-95 in Broward County: FHP

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 19 arrivals and 11 departures at Miami International Airport were cancelled to/from John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said passengers traveling to/from the northeastern United States should check with their airline for the latest flight information and/or rebooking options.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami International Airporttravel
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us