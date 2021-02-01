Massive Nor'easter Snarls Flights at South Florida Airports

Several flights between South Florida and the northeastern United States are delayed or cancelled as a massive nor’easter bears down on parts of New York and New Jersey.

The heavy winter storm is bringing delays to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 19 arrivals and 11 departures at Miami International Airport were cancelled to/from John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said passengers traveling to/from the northeastern United States should check with their airline for the latest flight information and/or rebooking options.

