Fort Lauderdale

Flo Rida Takes The Stage at Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale

Florida is in the top five states with the highest number of newly diagnosed HIV cases.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

AIDS activists are taking advantage of Spring Break in South Florida to reach thousands of locals with their message as they bring attention to a disease that affects millions around the world.

Rapper Flo Rida was among the performers Saturday afternoon at the Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

The event will raise more than $2 million for 12 local nonprofit organizations that provide HIV AIDS services in South Florida.

Florida is in the top five states with the highest number of newly diagnosed HIV cases.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Saturday's festival was presented by AHF pharmacy, which takes care of more than 2 million people living with HIV worldwide.

The nonprofit says funds raised by today's walk will go back into the community.

"Our antiretroviral medications, the HIV meds at a reduced cost for us, which allows us to give it back to the people and grow our program," said Peter Povoli from AHF Pharmacy.

Local

sex education 2 hours ago

New Florida Bill Could Ban Talk of Menstrual Periods in Elementary School

gun violence Mar 17

Miami-Dade to Kick Off 24-Hour Ceasefire to Stop Gun Violence

Organizations that benefit from Saturday's walk include the Pride Center, Latino Salud and Equality Florida.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleFloridaAIDSFlo Rida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us