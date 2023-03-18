Flo Rida Takes The Stage at Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale

AIDS activists are taking advantage of Spring Break in South Florida to reach thousands of locals with their message as they bring attention to a disease that affects millions around the world.

Rapper Flo Rida was among the performers Saturday afternoon at the Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

The event will raise more than $2 million for 12 local nonprofit organizations that provide HIV AIDS services in South Florida.

Florida is in the top five states with the highest number of newly diagnosed HIV cases.

Saturday's festival was presented by AHF pharmacy, which takes care of more than 2 million people living with HIV worldwide.

The nonprofit says funds raised by today's walk will go back into the community.

"Our antiretroviral medications, the HIV meds at a reduced cost for us, which allows us to give it back to the people and grow our program," said Peter Povoli from AHF Pharmacy.

Organizations that benefit from Saturday's walk include the Pride Center, Latino Salud and Equality Florida.