Flood advisory issued for Broward County: Check First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood advisory is in effect Tuesday for Broward County as rain moves through the area.

It lasts until 6:15 p.m. and impacted locations include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Lauderhill, Weston and more.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday for a part of Broward County as rain moves through the area.

The warning lasted until 5:15 p.m. and impacts Pembroke Pines, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise and Lauderhill, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plantation FL, Weston FL and Cooper City FL until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PBUIi3iRdX — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2023

With a little less rain on the cards Tuesday, the sunshine and southerly winds should push our temperatures into the low-90s, close to the hottest of the year.

Wednesday looks exactly the same.

Most of the computer models are calling for less rain Thursday and Friday with highs in the 93-95 degree range. This would officially be the hottest of the year.

The weekend is looking a little more unsettled with easily half or more of us seeing afternoon storms. The heat continues with more mid-90s on the docket.

The tropics remain quiet.