Flood Advisory Issued for Broward County as Unsettled Weather Continues Sunday

A flood advisory has been issued for Broward County until 9 a.m.

Unsettled weather continues today, although our rain chances are a little bit lower and the skies are a little bit brighter than Saturday.

Rain chances are still at 50% and the high will be 83°.

There is a high risk for rip currents and a Small Craft Advisory.

Widely scattered showers are possible on Monday as the cold fronts come through.

Tuesday will be gorgeous with increasing sun and plummeting humidity. Nice weather holds through Thanksgiving.