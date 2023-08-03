Broward flood advisory ends but more rain expected: Check First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood advisory that had been in effect Broward County ended Thursday morning, but more rain was expected to move through South Florida.

The flood advisory had been expected to last until 10:30 a.m. but was canceled around 9:30.

Another muggy & rainy day across South Florida, with heaviest rain in the interior & west. Showers/storms could stick around overnight, while mild low temperatures in the mid/upper 70s can be expected. #FLwx" pic.twitter.com/1owDK9Vbnz — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 3, 2023

As far as temperatures, just like every other day this week, the Florida Keys will keep a heat advisory Thursday while Broward and Miami-Dade do not.

It’ll still be hot for everyone though with heat index values between 99 and 105.

The storms will be the bigger story Thursday.

South Florida has the chance for extremely heavy rain and lots of lightning in the afternoon. This could bring localized flooding within any of the thunderstorms. We have seen several flood advisories this week and more are expected with the storms.

The afternoon clouds will limit the longevity of the extreme heat and the storms will help cool us off briefly.

Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the weekend with little to no change in the high temps.

There is no longer any area being monitored in the tropics.