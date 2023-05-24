Flood Advisory Issued for Broward County: Track Rain on Doppler 6000

A flood advisory was issued Wednesday for parts of Broward County as stormy weather continues.
The advisory lasts until 5:45 p.m. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
The heavy rainfall prompted officials to temporarily close the entrance to the arrivals/departures levels at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to flooding.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued Wednesday for southern Broward County.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located over Broadview Park, or near Hollywood, moving east at 5 mph.
The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Locations impacted included Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Pompano Beach and Davie.
Sixty mph wind gusts and quarter size hail were expected.
We will see frequent lightning, heavy rain and possible strong wind gusts. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s which is typical for this time of the year. Look for a very similar forecast Thursday and Friday.
We will see a pattern shift as we head into Memorial Day weekend. Rain chances will dip to the 20-30% range as highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.