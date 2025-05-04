Miami-Dade County

Flood advisory issued for Miami-Dade County

The flood advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m.

By NBC6

As excessive rainfall continues throughout South Florida, a flood advisory was issued on Sunday for parts of Miami-Dade County.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami-Dade, which expired at 4:45 p.m.

If rainfall amounts increase to more than 1-2 inches, several areas could be placed on a flash flood warning.

Areas that could experience flooding include the following:

  • Miami
  • Homestead
  • Coral Gables
  • South Miami
  • Kendall
  • The Redland
  • Pinecrest
  • West Perrine
  • Richmond Heights
  • Zoo Miami
  • Palmetto Bay
  • Cutler Bay
  • Goulds
  • Richmond West
  • The Crossings
  • Country Walk
  • West Kendall
  • Princeton
  • Sunset
  • The Hammocks

It remains to be seen if the weather will impact events like the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Hard Rock Stadium.

