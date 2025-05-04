Flood advisory issued for Miami-Dade County

As excessive rainfall continues throughout South Florida, a flood advisory was issued on Sunday for parts of Miami-Dade County.
The flood advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami-Dade, which expired at 4:45 p.m.
If rainfall amounts increase to more than 1-2 inches, several areas could be placed on a flash flood warning.
Areas that could experience flooding include the following:
- Miami
- Homestead
- Coral Gables
- South Miami
- Kendall
- The Redland
- Pinecrest
- West Perrine
- Richmond Heights
- Zoo Miami
- Palmetto Bay
- Cutler Bay
- Goulds
- Richmond West
- The Crossings
- Country Walk
- West Kendall
- Princeton
- Sunset
- The Hammocks
It remains to be seen if the weather will impact events like the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Hard Rock Stadium.