Flood advisory issued for Miami-Dade County

As excessive rainfall continues throughout South Florida, a flood advisory was issued on Sunday for parts of Miami-Dade County.

The flood advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Miami-Dade, which expired at 4:45 p.m.

If rainfall amounts increase to more than 1-2 inches, several areas could be placed on a flash flood warning.

Areas that could experience flooding include the following:

Miami

Homestead

Coral Gables

South Miami

Kendall

The Redland

Pinecrest

West Perrine

Richmond Heights

Zoo Miami

Palmetto Bay

Cutler Bay

Goulds

Richmond West

The Crossings

Country Walk

West Kendall

Princeton

Sunset

The Hammocks

It remains to be seen if the weather will impact events like the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Hard Rock Stadium.