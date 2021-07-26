Flood Watch Continues as Another Round of Showers Expected to Hit South Florida

If you are heading out to work this morning, pack an umbrella.

Deep moisture will lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms today with the best chances coming around mid-morning through the early afternoon.

Considering the heavy rain we've picked up over the last few days, some flooding is possible today with those additional storms.

A flood watch continues until 8 p.m. edt. Most of the storms should be west of us later today. Look for typical highs around 90.

Look for one or two additional wet days and then our rain chances drop a bit late week and into the weekend.

Highs stay locked into the low-90s.