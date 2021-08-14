Flood Watch Continues in South Florida as Tropical Depression Fred Remains Disorganized

All eyes are on the tropics this weekend.

Tropical Depression Fred, with winds of 35 mph is forecast to track west of Key West and pass by late this morning into early afternoon.

With a weaker storm that is farther west, we continue to keep the tropical storm wind threat away but focus on the bands of wind and rain that will spiral into South Florida all day today.

Northern areas will see lower impact while the lower Keys will see the highest impact.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A Flood Watch for 3-6” of rain continues for all of South Florida through Sunday. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in affect for the lower Keys and Key West. The middle and upper Keys have been removed from the warning.

Although the storm lifts north toward the Panhandle on Sunday and drier weather is expected, there will still be the far-outer bands of wind & rain spiraling through on the backside of the storm.

Tropical Storm Grace has formed east of the Lesser Antilles and will track west over the next five days.

All of South Florida is in the cone of concern with early estimates of a weak tropical storm possible, but way too far out to know for sure at this time.