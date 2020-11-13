Flood Watch Extended Into Friday Before South Florida Dries Out This Weekend

Days after Tropical Storm Eta struck parts of the area, South Florida will still be drying out ahead of something the area hasn't seen much of: fall like temperatures.

We are slowly drying out across South Florida and the forecast into the weekend looks even better. Friday will offer up a 30% chance of showers and storms, just enough of a threat to keep the flood watch in place until 7 PM.

Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s with high humidity. Despite the lighter winds, the rip current risk is at moderate levels. Boating certainly looks like an option with no advisories and seas down to two feet.

Look for a 30% chance of showers and storms into Saturday, with the best chance coming first half of the day. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. Sunday offers lower humidity and virtually no rain with highs a touch warmer, pushing the mid-80s.

Next week looks mostly dry, even as a front pushes in Tuesday. Beautiful highs in the 70s will follow the front Wednesday and Thursday.