Flood Watch Extended While South Florida Dries Out From Eta

After being drenched from Tropical Storm Eta, South Florida will slowly see their weather return to normal in the coming days while drying out from the storm.

Things are slowly returning to normal across South Florida but we still have breezy conditions with scattered storms to contend with Tuesday. Our flood watch has been extended until 7 pm Wednesday.

This is mostly due to the very heavy rain that fell from Saturday through Monday. The good news is that you'll see more sunshine, but it'll be warm and humid as highs hit the mid-80s.

Rain chances drop precipitously by the end of the week and weekend. It'll still be warm and humid, however, with highs in the mid-80s.

The beach will be calling your name as winds become much calmer. Hopefully, we can put an end to the small craft advisory and high risk of rip currents.