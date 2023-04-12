LIVE COVERAGE: Tornado, Flash Flood Warnings as Heavy Rain Hits South Florida

Flash flood, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday for parts of South Florida as wet weather was bringing heavy rain to the area for a third straight day.

The tornado warning was issued for central Broward County until 4 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hollywood FL, Dania Beach FL and Hacienda Village FL until 4:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9xIiZBlN4H — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

"A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hollywood, and is nearly stationary," the warning said.

Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Davie, Dania Beach and Port Everglades.

An earlier tornado warning included a small portion of northern Miami-Dade.

One flash flood warning was issued for portions of southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Flash Flood Warning including Pembroke Pines FL, Hollywood FL and Miramar FL until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1VWfip75Ow — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

Locations that could experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Beach, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Golden Glades and Ojus, the National Weather Service said.

A second flash flood warning was issued until 5:45 p.m. for parts of Broward and north-central Miami-Dade.

Flash Flood Warning including Davie FL, Plantation FL and Sunrise FL until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3VHQJN5g0B — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

The warning said Doppler radar indicated 2 to 3 inches of rainfall had already occurred and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches were possible.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward County until 3:30 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallandale, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pembroke Pines FL, Miramar FL and Davie FL until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Hk8FkxXAfL — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 12, 2023

National Weather Service officials said there was a possibility for 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Portions of Miami-Dade and Broward also remain under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday for part of the metro and coastline areas.

South Florida will be dealing with another day of heavy rains and flooding concerns in your First Alert Doppler 6000 forecast.

"Showers and thunderstorms will continue developing along a warm front that is gradually pushing northward across our area," the National Weather Service in Miami said Wednesday morning. "Due to heavy rain that has fallen over the last three days, soils are very saturated across Miami-dade and Broward counties."

Flooding was being reported at various locations throughout South Florida Wednesday.

🚨 There is extensive flooding on NE 151 St leading into the Biscayne Bay Campus. Students & Staff please take the necessary precautions when driving through flooded roadways in the area and avoid the Panther Drive entrance at BBC, due to flooding. #DriveSafe 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/0ZMEaBNF3O — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) April 12, 2023

#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Heavy flooding on 191st has required a temporary road closure. Use alternate routes until further notice. Thank you. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/OLCINkvoUI — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) April 12, 2023

As yet another 2-5 inches or more could fall throughout the day, some locations could end up above 10 inches over a four day period. Rip currents risks remain high and we are still under a small craft advisory and high surf advisory.

The rain begins to kick out Wednesday evening and we will see a big drop in rain chances late week and into the weekend. The extra sunshine will push highs back into the 80s.