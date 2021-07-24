South Florida

Flood Watch in Effect for Miami-Dade, Broward as Rain Chances Remain High Over Next Few Days

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are planning to head to head outside Saturday, pack an umbrella.

A flood watch is in effect through Monday evening for most of Miami-Dade & Broward counties.

Widespread 2-4” rainfall totals with a bull’s eye even higher are expected over the next few days, especially focused during the afternoon hours.

Expect highs Saturday and Sunday around 90°.

Part of the reason for the higher rain chances is an area of low pressure off the SE coast of the United States.

The NHC now has a 50% chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days. Regardless of development, this system will enhance our rain chances this weekend.

Next weekend might end up being much drier as some Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic toward Florida.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
