Florida

Flood watch in effect for most of South Florida

A coastal flood watch will be in effect from Pompano Beach until just a bit north of Key Largo from sunrise until 8 PM on Sunday.

By Chelsea Ambriz

A flood watch has been issued for South Florida starting at Pompano Beach all the way down to Homestead, just north of Key Largo until 8 PM on Sunday.

Scattered storms will lead to 2-4” of rainfall and localized areas (especially urban locations) could see additional flooding.

King Tide flooding is also still expected today.

Virginia Key has high tide at 11:09 AM. Coastal Flood Advisories remain in place until 2 PM Monday.

This morning we’re mainly starting out very muggy with temps in the low 80s. Showers are just off the coast of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Highs remain near 90 degrees. Just above or just below – depending on how fast the clouds fill in and when the storms start firing up. Miami reached 93 on Saturday which ties the record previously hit in 2011. While Fort Lauderdale topped out at 90 on Saturday.

A few isolated pockets of rain have been around early but there is a better chance for storms by midday. With a front stalled across the area, off and on storm chances are expected to round out the weekend.

Tonight, a few storms are likely even after sunset which will help drop our lows into the mid to upper 70s.

This week starts out with rain chances before we start to see improving conditions and lower rain chances. A ridge of high pressure will push the front out of here and Tuesday looks to be the best day this week. Slightly lower dew points will keep rain chances lower. Into Next Weekend, another push drier air moves into South Florida.  

FloridaSouth Florida
