Flood Watch in Miami-Dade and Broward as Heavy Rain Inundates South Florida

The flood watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday and includes metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward

By Alyssa Hyman and NBC 6

A day after heavy rain left South Florida streets soaked, flood watches were issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward with more rainfall expected.

The flood watch will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday and includes metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward.

South Florida will be dealing with another day of soggy conditions with flooding concerns growing in your First Alert Doppler 6000 forecast.

"Previous rainfall combined with current and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding across these urban areas," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday morning.

The heavy rain caused a big mess in Miami Monday, with several vehicles stalled out in floodwaters at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 11th Street, an area that neighbors say is prone to flooding.

City of Miami officials said they were pumping out water at locations in Mary Brickell Village, Edgewater and Northeast 55th Terrace and 7th Avenue.

The rainfall prompted a flash flood warning and flood advisories in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties into Monday night and early Tuesday.

Overall, 4.16 inches of rain fell in Davie while just over four inches of rain fell in both Opa-locka and Little Havana between 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

NBC 6
Rainfall amounts in South Florida between 7 a.m. on April 10 and 7 a.m. on April 11.

By Tuesday morning, much of the flooding had receded, but scattered showers and storms were expected throughout the day.

