Flood watch issued for portions of South Florida with heavy rain expected

A flood watch was issued for parts of South Florida and will remain in place into Thursday morning as heavy rain was expected.

The flood watch issued Tuesday lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday and includes coastal and metro Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, the National Weather Service said.

Good morning!



The main show in terms of heavy rainfall will be tomorrow, but that doesn't mean today will be dry. In fact heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the east coast metro this afternoon and this could result in localized flooding in prone urban areas.#Flwx pic.twitter.com/Xn22eYJpUa — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 14, 2023

Though rain was expected in South Florida Tuesday, it was forecast to be heavier on Wednesday with flooding risks elevated.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Forecast rainfall amounts are looking to be 4-6 inches with locally higher amounts over 7 inches from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

A Flood Watch goes into effect Wednesday and will last through Thursday morning!



Heavy rain will be expected which will lead to ponding and flooding concerns.

Totals look to be 4" - 6" with higher amounts in localized areas through Thursday! pic.twitter.com/3K6nNqTX5j — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) November 14, 2023

Thursday showers could linger for the first half of the day before the system clears and dry and cool conditions take over.

Expect chilly mornings through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some spots could fall into the 60s with afternoon highs remaining in the low 80s for the weekend.