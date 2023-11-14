South Florida

Flood watch issued for portions of South Florida with heavy rain expected

The flood watch issued Tuesday lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday and includes coastal and metro Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, the National Weather Service said

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flood watch was issued for parts of South Florida and will remain in place into Thursday morning as heavy rain was expected.

The flood watch issued Tuesday lasts until 10 a.m. Thursday and includes coastal and metro Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, the National Weather Service said.

Though rain was expected in South Florida Tuesday, it was forecast to be heavier on Wednesday with flooding risks elevated.

Forecast rainfall amounts are looking to be 4-6 inches with locally higher amounts over 7 inches from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Thursday showers could linger for the first half of the day before the system clears and dry and cool conditions take over.

Expect chilly mornings through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some spots could fall into the 60s with afternoon highs remaining in the low 80s for the weekend.

