Flash Flood Warning Issued for Portions of Miami-Dade: Track on Doppler 6000

A flash flood warning was in effect for a portion of South Florida Friday as wet weather was making its way through the region.

The flash flood warning was issued for central Miami-Dade County until 3:45 p.m.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3 to 5 inches in one hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area, the National Weather Service said.

.@NWSMiami has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Miami-Dade County until 3:45 p.m.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive into flooded roads.

A tornado warning had been in effect until it expired at 2:45 p.m. The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Homestead Base, or near Homestead Miami Speedway, and was nearly stationary, the National Weather Service said.

Tornado Warning including Miami-Dade County, FL until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vsXtxsgOa1 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 26, 2023

A flood watch was also in effect for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward until 10 p.m.

A FLOOD WATCH is now in effect through 10PM tonight. Many locations are already saturated from previous rainfall this week, so additional heavy rain will add to flooding concerns. Flooding may occur in poor drainage & urban areas. Turn around, don't drown! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5fJnCRhOv7 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 26, 2023

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall were developing, and hourly rain totals to 2.5 inches with local amounts to 5 inches could cause issues, forecasters said.

"Many locations are already saturated from previous rainfall this week, so additional heavy rain will add to flooding concerns," the Weather Service tweeted. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage & urban areas. Turn around, don't drown!"

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for a portion of Miami-Dade County until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Homestead FL, Cutler Bay FL and South Miami Heights FL until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jungQnmUM0 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 26, 2023

South Florida has been dealing with some nasty weather this week, particularly Thursday afternoon when a short-lived tornado touched down in southwest Miami-Dade and hail was reported in multiple locations.

The holiday weekend unfortunately will not be completely dry. The threat for scattered heavy downpours continues through Memorial Day.