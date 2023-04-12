Flood Watch Remains in Effect as Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday Across South Florida

With even more wet weather expected Wednesday across South Florida, residents are expected to deal with more flooding after heavy rainfall to start the work week.

Portions of Miami-Dade and Broward remain under a flood watch Wednesday until 8 p.m. for part of the metro and coastline areas.

South Florida will be dealing with another day of heavy rains and flooding concerns in your First Alert Doppler 6000 forecast.

"Previous rainfall combined with current and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding across these urban areas," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday morning when issuing the flood watch.

As of Tuesday night, over four and half inches of rain fell in Coconut Grove with nearly four inches falling in Coral Gables.

The heavy rain caused a big mess in Miami Monday, with several vehicles stalled out in floodwaters at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 11th Street, an area that neighbors say is prone to flooding.

NBC6

City of Miami officials said they were pumping out water at locations in Mary Brickell Village, Edgewater and Northeast 55th Terrace and 7th Avenue.

As yet another 2-5" or more could fall throughout the day, some locations could end up above 10" over a four day period. Rip currents risks remain high and we are still under a small craft advisory and high surf advisory.

The rain begins to kick out Wednesday evening and we will see a big drop in rain chances late week and into the weekend. The extra sunshine will push highs back into the 80s.