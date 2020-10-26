first alert weather

Flood Watch Through Monday Evening Before South Florida Begins to Dry Out

While forecasters don't expect as much rain Monday versus this weekend, any additional rainfall is just too much for the already saturated ground to handle

After a soggy weekend for much of the area, South Florida will begin to see a break in the wet weather over the coming days.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under a flood watch until 8 pm Monday evening. While forecasters don't expect as much rain Monday versus what we saw this weekend, any additional rainfall is just too much for the already saturated ground to handle.

Look for scattered showers and storms to begin later Monday morning and afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Much drier air pushes in Tuesday and we stay locked into a brighter pattern through the week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
