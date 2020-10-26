Flood Watch Through Monday Evening Before South Florida Begins to Dry Out

After a soggy weekend for much of the area, South Florida will begin to see a break in the wet weather over the coming days.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under a flood watch until 8 pm Monday evening. While forecasters don't expect as much rain Monday versus what we saw this weekend, any additional rainfall is just too much for the already saturated ground to handle.

Look for scattered showers and storms to begin later Monday morning and afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Much drier air pushes in Tuesday and we stay locked into a brighter pattern through the week.