Flood Watch Through Sunday Evening: Click for First Alert Doppler 6000

As much as four to six inches of rain is possible between now and the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Parts of South Florida could be dealing with a large amount of rainfall through the weekend thanks to a stalled front that has arrived in the area.

That front will keep South Florida unsettled Thursday and quite possibly right into the weekend. With the front lingering, a flood watch is in play for a good chunk of eastern Broward and Miami-Dade through Sunday evening at 8 PM.

As much as four to six inches of rain is possible between now and the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The front should dissipate and move north next week, dropping rain chances a bit and also lifting highs back into the upper 80s.

