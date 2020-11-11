Flood Watch Through Wednesday as South Florida Begins to Dry Out

South Florida will begin the slow process of drying out from Tropical Storm Eta's effects earlier this week ahead of a much better weekend forecast.

The breeze continues Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will likely be across the Keys and along the west coast of Florida as these areas are a little closer to Eta.

Despite the west coast of Florida seeing the most rain moving forward, the flood watch continues for Broward and Miami-Dade. This is mostly due to the heavy rains that have already fallen.

Any additional rain could cause flooding. The flood watch is tabbed to expire at 7pm Wednesday. Highs will top out in the mid-80s with feels like temperatures well above 90.

Rain chances go up a touch as we head into Thursday. Deep moisture and a southerly flow will bring a 60% chance of rain to the region, but there is good news on the horizon. Expect much lower rain chances and more sunshine late week and into the weekend. In fact, you'll notice a decent drop in humidity by Sunday.

A brand new front will continue to usher in lower humidity early next week...and some cooler numbers.