Flood Watch Thursday for South Florida With More Showers, Storms Arriving

The week of showers and storms bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida will continue Thursday before a drier weekend in the forecast.

With three days of heavy rain under our belt, the flooding concern remains and a flood watch is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties until noon.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The timing for the most serious showers and storms is looking like late morning into mid-afternoon.

A drier pattern begins Friday with rain chances dipping down to 20%. The isolated chance of rain remains through the weekend with just 10% for Saturday.

Expect a hazy and humid weekend as Saharan dust arrives, helping to limit rain chances. Father’s Day with be warm and humid with a 30% rain chance.