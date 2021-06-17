first alert weather

Flood Watch Thursday for South Florida With More Showers, Storms Arriving

The timing for the most serious showers and storms is looking like late morning into mid-afternoon

The week of showers and storms bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida will continue Thursday before a drier weekend in the forecast.

With three days of heavy rain under our belt, the flooding concern remains and a flood watch is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties until noon.

A drier pattern begins Friday with rain chances dipping down to 20%. The isolated chance of rain remains through the weekend with just 10% for Saturday.

Expect a hazy and humid weekend as Saharan dust arrives, helping to limit rain chances. Father’s Day with be warm and humid with a 30% rain chance.

