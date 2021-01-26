Flooding, Cracks, Noise: Miami Gardens Homeowners Fed Up With Construction Project

People who live on the 400 block of 203rd Street in Miami Gardens say for the third time in four months, they are dealing with flooding on their street.

"We’re kind of fed up with this situation," resident Lirio Perez said.

The homeowners say the Vista Lago construction project is causing a number of problems for them, including structural cracks on their homes and loud noise.

"Since they started this development, we are experiencing the flood," said another resident, Suzette Frazier.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer was contacted to make repairs on a water main break Tuesday.

The general contractor for the apartment complex project, Coastland Construction, says the pipe broke overnight while no construction was occurring.

“The water pipe that broke last night is the responsibility of Miami Dade Water and Sewer (MDWS), and we cannot touch them. These pipes are very old and in poor condition which is why they are continuously breaking," said Karen Rodriguez with Coastland Construction.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department says Tuesday's break was a natural break and the Department repaired it in less than five hours.

"A water main improvement project is currently being undertaken along Northwest 203 Street. Residents who are currently served by a six-inch water main will be transferred to a new 12-inch water main in the next three to six months upon completion of the project. The larger pipe will provide additional service capacity, improved water pressure and fire suppression to the area. In the last few weeks there have been two water main breaks in the area as a result of a contractor striking the pipe," the department said in a statement.

Residents say they’ve had enough of the back and forth and simply want solutions to live in peace.

"What I’d like to be done is to do development with the residents in mind," said Frazier.

