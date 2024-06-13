South Florida

Flooding in South Florida: These are the cities with the highest rainfall totals

These are the cities with the highest rainfall totals in South Florida since Tuesday

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

The heavy rain across South Florida this week has truly reached astonishing levels.

Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Wilton Manors, Miami Beach, and Miami Shores picked up over a foot of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, while North Miami, Hollywood and Hallandale all got drenched with over a foot and a half of rainfall over that same two-day period.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The cities with the highest rainfall totals in South Florida since Tuesday are:

North Miami: 20.43 inches
Hollywood: 19.10 inches
Davie 17.97: inches
Miami 13.65: inches
Wilton Manors: 12.95 inches
Fort Lauderdale: 12.84 inches

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

To put the numbers into perspective, the entire month of June yields about 9-11 inches of rain on average and some locations bested their typical monthly numbers in just one day.

Even locations well inland got smashed with widespread 6-8 inches of rain. Honestly, there was no where to hide.

Local

El Mula Banquet Hall 28 mins ago

4 men charged in connection with 2021 mass shooting at El Mula banquet hall in Miami-Dade

Florida 1 hour ago

Disney withdraws lawsuit, ending last conflict with DeSantis and his appointees

Air being pulled north over the extremely warm waters of the Caribbean and Florida Straights and funneled into an area of low pressure and stalled front, was all the fuel these storms needed.

Look for high rain chances and more flooding through the end of the week.

We will get some breaks this weekend with conditions returning to normal by early next week.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaHollywoodFlooding
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us