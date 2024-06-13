Flooding in South Florida: These are the cities with the highest rainfall totals

The heavy rain across South Florida this week has truly reached astonishing levels.

Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Wilton Manors, Miami Beach, and Miami Shores picked up over a foot of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, while North Miami, Hollywood and Hallandale all got drenched with over a foot and a half of rainfall over that same two-day period.

The cities with the highest rainfall totals in South Florida since Tuesday are:

North Miami: 20.43 inches

Hollywood: 19.10 inches

Davie 17.97: inches

Miami 13.65: inches

Wilton Manors: 12.95 inches

Fort Lauderdale: 12.84 inches

To put the numbers into perspective, the entire month of June yields about 9-11 inches of rain on average and some locations bested their typical monthly numbers in just one day.

Even locations well inland got smashed with widespread 6-8 inches of rain. Honestly, there was no where to hide.

Air being pulled north over the extremely warm waters of the Caribbean and Florida Straights and funneled into an area of low pressure and stalled front, was all the fuel these storms needed.

Look for high rain chances and more flooding through the end of the week.

We will get some breaks this weekend with conditions returning to normal by early next week.