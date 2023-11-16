‘It's never been this bad': Flooding, power outages remain a concern in North Miami 

After this week's rain event, flooding is still a concern across Miami-Dade County, with some neighborhoods still under water Thursday night.

Bobbie Shaw describes the last 24 hours as difficult. Her North Miami neighborhood is surrounded by water.

"It's never been this bad,” Shaw said. "I saw a bus trying to come through here this morning. The bus had to back up and turn around because it couldn't go through that."

Shaw lives on Northeast 118th Terrace near Biscayne Boulevard. Right now, there's only one easy way out. People who've tried to go out the other way haven't had much success, like Guillermo Romero. It took him about an hour to push his car out of the water.

"Over there is way too deep,” Romero said in Spanish.

Not only is water covering their neighborhood, but many people in the neighborhood haven't had power since early Thursday morning.

"Trying to do the best we can in the dark, you know,” Shaw said.

Luis Ojeda and his family were home Thursday morning when debris came crashing through their roof in Little Havana.

"When I woke up I saw the ceiling on top of me and I panicked,” Ojeda said. "I didn't know what to think."

Miami Fire Rescue says a vacant home next door collapsed, sending debris everywhere. Two months ago, people lived at the home on Northwest 3rd Street and 18th Avenue.

The building was under contract to be demolished, which was already missing a roof. No one was inside when the building came down. Officials say heavy and consistent rainfall likely played a role in a vacant house collapsing.

Ojeda and his family are reminded they can replace things, but not each other.

"I don't know if we can go back in again to get our stuff but it's better that we're all okay,” Ojeda said.

Back in North Miami, Shaw, like many of her neighbors is remaining patient.

"Hoping for the best, that's all I can do, hoping for the best,” Shaw said.