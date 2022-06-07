Flooding Woes Continue After Storms in SW Miami-Dade

Portions of southwest Miami-Dade County that were drenched by weekend storms from what became Tropical Storm Alex are still dealing with flooding from storms that came across the area Monday and Tuesday.

NBC 6 viewer Jorge Mario Gomez sent video showing flooding Tuesday morning in Cutler Bay along Southwest 84th Avenue.

South Florida Water Management District reports monitors at Black Point Marina in Homestead have received over 7.5" of rain in the last 24 hours as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Homestead Air Reserve Base reported seven inches of rainfall while a monitor off Southwest 268th Street and Biscayne Bay reported over 6.5" of rainfall.

Forecasts have South Florida dealing with storm chances remaining high across the area for the remainder of the work week.