St. Petersburg

Florida 13-year-old recorded 14-year-old fatally shooting him: Police

The 14-year-old was arrested on a murder charge in the St. Petersburg shooting

By NBC6

A Florida 14-year-old was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old after the younger teen recorded the gunfire, police said.

St. Petersburg Police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday and left 13-year-old Jaden Hill dead.

Hill was recording the 14-year-old on his cell phone when the older teen pointed a gun and fired, hitting Hill, police said.

Hill was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The 14-year-old initially told police that Hill had been injured in a drive-by shooting before investigators discovered what really happened, officials said.

Police arrested the 14-year-old on a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators are trying to determine where the gun came from and whether it was stolen.

