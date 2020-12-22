Florida Adds 10,400 New Covid Cases, As State's Death Toll Passes 21,000 Tuesday

What to Know Florida reported 10,434 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 1,223,015

The state also reported 76 more virus-related deaths in the state among Florida residents and non-residents

Just under 50,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state since Dec. 15

Florida added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 76.

The 10,434 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,223,015, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 74 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,754 Tuesday. Another 298 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were reported on Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.78% in Tuesday's report, up slightly from Monday's reported rate of 8.45%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.82%, almost identical to Monday's rate.

Florida's new daily vaccine report showed just under 50,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine on Dec. 15.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 278,739 cases Tuesday, an increase of 2,325 since Monday, along with 4,095 COVID-related deaths, two less than were in Monday's report.

In Broward County, there were 128,963 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 806, along with 1,792 virus-related deaths, eight more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 77,743 cases and 1,835 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 4,052 cases and 33 deaths.