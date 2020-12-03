Florida Adds 10,870 New Covid Cases, Confirms 98 More Virus-Related Deaths Thursday

What to Know Florida confirmed 10,870 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

The state now has 1,029,030 confirmed coronavirus cases

98 more Floridian deaths related to the virus were also confirmed

Florida's rising coronavirus caseload was increased by more than 10,000 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll once again rose by nearly 100.

The 10,870 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,029,030, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 98 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 18,874 Thursday. Another 238 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Despite the large amount of new cases, infection rates were slightly less than in recent days. The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.19% in Thursday's report, after it crept above 9% on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 9.84% in Thursday's report, after four straight days over 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 236,308 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,254 since Wednesday, along with 3,868 COVID-related deaths, eight more than in Wednesday's report.

In Broward County, there were 110,517 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,157, along with 1,687 virus-related deaths, 14 more than in Wednesday's report.

Palm Beach County had 67,106 cases and 1,709 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 3,480 cases and 28 deaths.