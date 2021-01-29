Florida Adds 10,976 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 220 More Virus Deaths Friday

What to Know Florida reported 10,976 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state's total to 1,698,570

The state also reported 219 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents and 10 among non-residents in the state

The positivity rate for new cases in the state jumped to 14.46% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report

Florida reported just under 11,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 220.

The 10,976 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,698,570 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 219 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 26,254. An additional 431 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, 10 more than were reported on Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state jumped to 14.46% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, a large increase from Thursday's 7.69% rate and the highest it's been since late December.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, also had a large increase, to 18.24%, after it had dropped to 9.60% on Thursday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 368,137 cases Friday, an increase of 2,010 since Thursday, along with 4,817 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 20.

In Broward County, there were 170,709 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,018, along with 2,071 virus-related deaths, two more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 105,540 cases and 2,166 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,288 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,332,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 273,000 have received the second booster shot.