Florida Adds 11,093 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 135 More Virus-Related Deaths Sunday

Florida added more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 130.

The 11,093 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,571,279 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 133 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 24,137. An additional 378 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were reported on Saturday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

After dropping below 9% Saturday, the positivity rate for new cases was up to 9.1% Sunday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 344,246 cases Sunday, an increase of 2,404 since Saturday, along with 4,595 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 34.

In Broward County, there were 158,762 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,172, along with 1,969 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 97,542 cases and 2,036 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 4,941 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,007,716 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 91,819 have received the second booster shot.