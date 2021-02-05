Florida Adds 11,543 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 210 More Virus Deaths Friday

Florida reported more than 11,500 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 210.

The 11,543 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,763,873 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 210 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 27,457. An additional 456 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than yesterday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.8% Friday, a drop of nearly three percentage points from Thursday's 8.76% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 380,716 cases on Friday, an increase of 2,717 since Thursday, along with 4,964 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 22.

In Broward County, there were 177,319 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,175, along with 2,150 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 110,108 cases and 2,249 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 5,455 cases and 41 deaths.