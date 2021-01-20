Florida Adds 11,900 New Covid Cases, Passes 1 Million 1st Dose Vaccinations Wednesday

Florida added more than 11,900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 140 and Florida surpassed 1 million first dose vaccinations.

The 11,914 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,601,011 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 142 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 24,578. Another 387 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported on Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was up to 10.73% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, after it was around 9% on Tuesday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 13.22%, up from Tuesday's 11.87% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 350,252 cases Wednesday, an increase of 2,287 since Tuesday, along with 4,630 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of eight.

In Broward County, there were 161,624 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,110, along with 1,998 virus-related deaths, eight more than Tuesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 99,379 cases and 2,061 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 5,024 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,011,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 111,000 have received the second booster shot.