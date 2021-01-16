Florida Adds 12,119 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 211 More Virus-Related Deaths Saturday

Florida added more than 12,100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 200.

The 12,119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,560,186 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 205 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 24,004. Another 376 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, six more than were reported on Friday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases dropped below 9% Saturday, reaching 8.53% following Friday's 10.17%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 341,842 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,408 since Friday, along with 4,561 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 33.

In Broward County, there were 157,590 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,957, along with 1,957 virus-related deaths, two more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 96,743 cases and 2,033 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 4,917 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 937,600 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 87,000 have received the second booster shot.