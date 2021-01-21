Florida Adds 12,873 New COVID-19 Cases, State's Virus Death Toll Passes 25,000

What to Know Florida reported 12,873 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,613,884

Florida added more than 12,800 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll surpassed 25,000.

The 12,873 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,613,884 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 161 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 24,739. A total of 389 non-resident deaths have also been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were reported on Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was back down to 8.54% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, after it rose to 10.71% on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.72%, down from Wednesday's 13.24% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 352,405 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,153 since Wednesday, along with 4,644 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 14.

In Broward County, there were 162,720 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,096, along with 2,004 virus-related deaths, six more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 100,208 cases and 2,066 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 5,057 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,059,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 124,000 have received the second booster shot.