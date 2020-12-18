Florida Adds 13,000 New Covid Cases for 2nd Straight Day, Reports 96 More Virus Deaths

What to Know Florida reported 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the second straight day the state has reached that figure

Another 96 Florida resident deaths related to the virus were reported Friday

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.75% in Friday's report, nearly the same as Thursday's rate of 8.70%

Florida added 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the second day in a row it reached that figure, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by nearly 100.

The 13,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,181,483, according to the daily report from the state's department of health. The state reported 13,148 new cases on Thursday.

The large amount of cases are partly a result of a large amount of people being tested, nearly 170,000 in both Thursday's and Friday's reports.

With 96 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,401 Friday. Another 289 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.75% in Friday's report, nearly the same as Thursday's rate of 8.70%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.62%, slightly above Thursday's rate of 10.38%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 269,716 cases Friday, an increase of 2,461 since Thursday, along with 4,034 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were in Thursday's report.

In Broward County, there were 125,338 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,347, along with 1,763 virus-related deaths, three more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 75,572 cases and 1,816 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 3,969 cases and 32 deaths.